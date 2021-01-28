Analysts Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post sales of $52.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.04 million and the lowest is $50.93 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $43.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $187.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.49 million to $188.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $225.92 million, with estimates ranging from $223.71 million to $228.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Shares of HCAT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $167,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,847.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $1,634,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,521.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,544,024. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Health Catalyst by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80,538 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

