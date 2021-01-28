Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eversource Energy.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after buying an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after buying an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,758,000 after buying an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,803,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,679,000 after purchasing an additional 92,063 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ES traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.02. 11,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,082. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
