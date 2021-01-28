Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after buying an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after buying an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,758,000 after buying an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,803,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,679,000 after purchasing an additional 92,063 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.02. 11,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,082. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

