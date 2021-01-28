Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.28. Edison International posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Edison International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,051,000 after purchasing an additional 162,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Edison International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,955. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

