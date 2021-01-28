Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Cerner reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after acquiring an additional 534,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 394,200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cerner by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 286,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $83.30 on Monday. Cerner has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $84.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.