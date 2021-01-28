Analysts Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 70,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,171. The firm has a market cap of $494.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

