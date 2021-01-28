Analysts Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $143.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

