Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.29. Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($4.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

NYSE SPR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. 28,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,511. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

