Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.20 million, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $421,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

