Analysts Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.34 Million

Analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce $79.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.96 million and the lowest is $73.06 million. NewAge posted sales of $59.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $268.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.11 million to $274.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $505.57 million, with estimates ranging from $501.31 million to $509.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.73 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NewAge stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. NewAge has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $305.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NewAge by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NewAge during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewAge during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NewAge during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NewAge during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

