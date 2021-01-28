Analysts Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mattel.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at $349,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Mattel by 26.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mattel by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. 71,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,810.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

