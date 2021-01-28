Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $624.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report $624.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $614.00 million and the highest is $636.51 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $583.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Cowen upped their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $146,151.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,246 shares in the company, valued at $356,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,722 shares of company stock worth $3,525,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.35. 666,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,515. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $211.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average of $149.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

