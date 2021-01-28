Analysts Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.10. Bally’s reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $53.89. 7,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,376. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $597,650. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bally’s stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 414,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,815,000. Bally’s accounts for about 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.36% of Bally’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

