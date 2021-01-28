Analysts Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Avalara posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Avalara stock opened at $145.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.40. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.84 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $184.41.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,101,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total value of $1,703,906.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,818 shares of company stock worth $50,348,913. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

