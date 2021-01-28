Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Announce -$1.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post earnings per share of ($1.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.21) to ($6.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.74. 827,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,078. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.