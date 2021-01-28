Ampleforth Market Cap Reaches $206.38 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $206.38 million and $33.86 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00072565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.06 or 0.00886953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.10 or 0.04335651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017858 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 338,768,740 coins and its circulating supply is 199,928,372 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

