Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.Amphenol also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-0.94 EPS.

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.61. 15,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,949. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $137.18. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.09.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $3,439,522.00. Insiders have sold a total of 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.