Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE APH traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $126.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $137.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.09.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

