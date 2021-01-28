Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMP traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,438. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.51 and a 200-day moving average of $172.67. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

