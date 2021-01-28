American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Trading Down 5.6%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 112,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 98,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.