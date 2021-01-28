American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APEI. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti raised American Public Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of APEI opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $416.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,959 shares of company stock valued at $92,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,426 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,543 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 1,167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 264,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 243,247 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 1,045.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 71,188 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

