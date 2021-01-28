American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Trading Down 11.3%

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY)’s stock price dropped 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 958,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,445,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.50 million and a P/E ratio of 200.00.

In other American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) news, Director Larry Reaugh sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,609,383.15. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,300 shares of company stock worth $105,380.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

