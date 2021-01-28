American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Stock Price Down 3%

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.69 and last traded at $46.80. 9,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 14,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.