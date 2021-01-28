AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.44

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 3048305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 3,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $8,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock worth $23,346,942. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $57,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 36.0% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.