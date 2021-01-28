Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $9.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Amarin alerts:

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

AMRN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. 12,850,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,715,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.77 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.41.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.