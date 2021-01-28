Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) Shares Down 5.3%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. 8,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 9,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$74.34 million and a P/E ratio of 38.95.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

