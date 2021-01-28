Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) Shares Down 5.3%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. 8,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 9,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$74.34 million and a P/E ratio of 38.95.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

