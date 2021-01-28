Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.49-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. Altria Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.49 to $4.62 EPS.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.76. 250,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,447. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.