Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.49-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. Altria Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.49 to $4.62 EPS.
NYSE:MO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.76. 250,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,447. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
