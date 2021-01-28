Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.01

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $15.59. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 170,202 shares traded.

ALS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian increased their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$624.24 million and a PE ratio of -20.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.