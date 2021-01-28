AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised AltaGas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AltaGas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

