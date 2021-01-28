alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Trading Down 1.3%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) shares dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

ALSRF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of alstria office REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

