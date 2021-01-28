AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLCO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $26.76. 1,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,267. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

