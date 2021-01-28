AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 17,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.47. 2,382,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,749,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $330.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

