AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

