AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 264,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 156,554 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,185. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

