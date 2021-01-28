AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,075,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 65,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 975,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 747,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 93,504 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 87,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 630,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJL stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $23.10. 7,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,383. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.