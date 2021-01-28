AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 20,008 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,008 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGHY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,371. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.