AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,292,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after buying an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 228,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 39,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,476,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,307. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.56.

