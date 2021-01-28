Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,818.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,769.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,634.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.