Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,830.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,775.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,638.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

