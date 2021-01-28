Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $685.86 million, a P/E ratio of 448.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $87,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,466 shares of company stock worth $4,771,266. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

