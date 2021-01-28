Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,213,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

