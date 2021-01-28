Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.67 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

