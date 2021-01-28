Allworth Financial LP Purchases 95 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Shares of SRE opened at $119.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

