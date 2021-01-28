Allworth Financial LP Purchases 384 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.34 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59.

