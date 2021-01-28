Allworth Financial LP Purchases 137 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $151.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.41 and its 200-day moving average is $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $152.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,341,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

