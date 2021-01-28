Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,361.68.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,466.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,398.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,286.45. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 175.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,510.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

