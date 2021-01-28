Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 16,775 iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $39.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.