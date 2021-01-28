AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.46

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $5.11. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 629,132 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

