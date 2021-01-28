AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.25

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 50.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

