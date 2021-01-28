Alliance Global Partners Boosts Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Price Target to $3.00

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INUV. Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of INUV stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,696,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

