Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.29.

ALNA stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.